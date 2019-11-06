(1945-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Joyce M. Lattimer, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 10, 1945, in Waterloo, the daughter of Jake and Elsie (Trinka) Kloberdanze. She married Walter R. Lattimer on June 4, 1988, in Cedar Falls.
Joyce was a graduate of Waterloo Columbus High School and cleaned homes for the elderly for over 40 years.
Survived by: her husband; her daughter, Renee (Chip) Saeger, of Cedar Falls; two stepchildren, Christopher (Carolyn) Lattimer of Cedar Falls and Debra (Sam) Kemp of Minnesota; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her brother, James Kloberdanze of Waterloo; and two sisters, Judy (Loren) Fitzpatrick of Cedar Falls and Mary (Keith) Christensen of Defiance.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Gloria Boggie.
Visitation: from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. service Thursday, Nov. 7, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.