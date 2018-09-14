WATERLOO — Joyce M. Doepke, 86, a resident of the Denver Sunset Home, formerly of rural Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Theodore and Anita (Cobb) Crawford. On Feb. 14, 1954, she married Arnold Doepke at the First Methodist Church in Jesup. He preceded her in death Feb. 19, 2005.
She graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. Joyce and her husband farmed north of Waterloo their entire working lives. After Arnold’s death, Joyce continued to live on the farm until becoming a resident of the Denver Sunset Home.
She was a member of St. Paul’s UCC-Mount Vernon Township where she served on the women’s guild, was a Sunday school teacher and the church historian.
Survived by: two sons, Steven (Loretta) Doepke of Waterloo and Mark (Michelle) Doepke of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Christopher (Becky Davis) Doepke of Denver, Andrea (Brian) Wester of Waterloo, Luke (Cortney) Doepke of Denver, Audrey (Luis) Lujan of Des Moines, Erin (Kevin) Bergthold of Davenport and William (Madi Dahlhauser) Doepke of Slater; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Wester, Mitchell, Holland, Jillian and Samuel Doepke, Iris Lujan, Harrison and Penelope Bergthold; and a sister, Beverly King.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at St. Paul’s UCC-Mount Vernon Township, rural Cedar Falls, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul U.C.C.-Mount Vernon Township or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
