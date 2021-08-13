September 5, 1930-August 11, 2021
ALLISON-Funeral services will be held Saturday (Aug. 14) at 10:30 a.m., at the St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, Iowa. Visitation will be Friday (Aug 13) from 4:00—7:00 p.m. at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, Iowa.
Joyce Lela Heyenga, 90, of Allison, Iowa, passed away at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, on August 11, 2021. She was born September 5, 1930, in Butler County, Iowa, to William and Mattie (Roose) Harms. She married Karl Heyenga on September 12, 1948.
Joyce was baptized on November 24, 1930. Later she became a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. She was very active in the church all her life, helping out whenever she could. She worked on the church council, was a lesson reader, helped with the visitation and funeral committee, and was a part of the WELCA women’s group.
Joyce graduated from Allison High School in 1948. In her lifetime, she loved bowling, tennis, and golf, receiving trophies in each sport. Whether sewing, knitting, drawing, or gardening, Joyce excelled at everything she tried.
Joyce was the Butler County relief director for a number of years.
Joyce’s greatest joy came from attending all of her children and grandchildren’s events. She also enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners and holiday meals for her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband Karl of Allison, her children, William Heyenga of Oklahoma, Thomas (Kris) Heyenga of Cedar Falls, Matthew (Sheryl) of Allison, Lisa (Ron) Russell of Parkersburg, grandchildren, Sara (Trey) McVae of Oklahoma City, Lindsey (Kendrick) Renken of Aplington, Carly (Alex) Pollock of Parkersburg, Emily Russell of Des Moines, and Beau Heyenga of Waterloo, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roland (Ferol) Harms, and sister Leona (Ralph) McCready.
