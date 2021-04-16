 Skip to main content
Joyce Lavonne Brocka
Joyce Lavonne Brocka

Joyce Lavonne Brocka

April 14, 2021

Joyce Lavonne Brocka, 86, Joyce passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, Iowa, from natural causes.

Joyce is survived by her husband Ronald Brocka of 64 years; three children, Randy (Kim) Brocka of Parkersburg, Renise (Bryan) Frey of Ackley, and Jason Brocka of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Elicia (Chris) Luhring, Natalie (Derek) Rogers, Riley (Haley) Brocka, Bridget (Nathan) Leerhoff, Brooke (Jon) Onken, Brent Frey and Brady Frey; 35 great-grandchildren; eight sisters, Marjorie Junker of Jesup, Erma (Clarence) Diekman of Parkersburg, Shirley Lupkes of Parkersburg, Janice Johnson of Parkersburg, Glenda Vanderholt of Parkersburg, Carol (Wayne) Aukes of Wellsburg, Judy (Larry) Pruisner of Parkersburg, Kathy (Larry) Koppendryer of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at the First Congregational Church in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 on Sunday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to Mission Committee of First Congregational Church in lieu of flowers.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

