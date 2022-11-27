March 21, 1926-November 22, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Joyce Laverne Larkin, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Deery Suites Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born March 21, 1926, in Waverly, daughter of Stanley and Verna (Wilson) Pohl. Joyce graduated from Shell Rock High School with the Class of 1943 then attended Wartburg College. She moved to California for a couple of years to work for Byron Jackson defense contractors during WWII. She returned to Iowa to care for her mother and started dating Merle Larkin. They married on February 12, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly. Joyce owned a craft shop and worked as secretary for Palace Clothiers and Fuel Oil Service retiring in 1995.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Merle; son, Bob (Judy) Larkin of Cedar Falls; daughters, Linda (Mike) Paup of Pueblo, Colorado, and Barb (Kent) Burbridge of Cedar Falls; 6 grandchildren: Brian Larkin, Christi Larkin, Kenzie (David) Story, Allie (Jonathan) Ruehlen, Haley Burbridge and Trevor Burbridge; 4 great-grandchildren: Rilyn, Brynn, Mollie and Della; and her sister, Joann (Dick) Juhl of Dike.
Joyce’s Funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the Worship Center at Nazareth Lutheran Church with Visitation the evening prior from 4 – 6:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both of Cedar Falls. Private family burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders or Nazareth Lutheran and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Joyce was an excellent baker and thrifty in every respect. She was proud of her family, a most devoted Christian and exceptionally proud of the legacy of faith she and Merle have imparted upon their children and grandchildren. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.