March 21, 1926-November 22, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Joyce Laverne Larkin, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Deery Suites Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born March 21, 1926, in Waverly, daughter of Stanley and Verna (Wilson) Pohl. Joyce graduated from Shell Rock High School with the Class of 1943 then attended Wartburg College. She moved to California for a couple of years to work for Byron Jackson defense contractors during WWII. She returned to Iowa to care for her mother and started dating Merle Larkin. They married on February 12, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly. Joyce owned a craft shop and worked as secretary for Palace Clothiers and Fuel Oil Service retiring in 1995.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Merle; son, Bob (Judy) Larkin of Cedar Falls; daughters, Linda (Mike) Paup of Pueblo, Colorado, and Barb (Kent) Burbridge of Cedar Falls; 6 grandchildren: Brian Larkin, Christi Larkin, Kenzie (David) Story, Allie (Jonathan) Ruehlen, Haley Burbridge and Trevor Burbridge; 4 great-grandchildren: Rilyn, Brynn, Mollie and Della; and her sister, Joann (Dick) Juhl of Dike.

Joyce’s Funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the Worship Center at Nazareth Lutheran Church with Visitation the evening prior from 4 – 6:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both of Cedar Falls. Private family burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders or Nazareth Lutheran and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Joyce was an excellent baker and thrifty in every respect. She was proud of her family, a most devoted Christian and exceptionally proud of the legacy of faith she and Merle have imparted upon their children and grandchildren. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.