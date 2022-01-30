February 23, 1949-January 22, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Joyce L. Wibe, age 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at home on January 22, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Her death followed a debilitating fall and lengthy hospital stays in 3 different medical facilities.

Joyce was born on February 23rd, 1949 in Corydon, Iowa to Dean and June Halferty. Joyce graduated from Wayne Community High School in Corydon Iowa in 1967. After graduation, she worked at the Burlington Ammunitions plant and as a nurse’s aide at Broadlawns Hospital in Des Moines Iowa and at Chariton Hospital in Chariton Iowa.

In 1970, on her 21st birthday she ran into an old acquaintance and was soon married to Thomas Wibe on May 15, 1970. She obtained her LPN from Indian Hills Community College in 1970 and RN from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa in 1993. She worked as a nurse and director of nursing until her retirement in 2016.

Joyce enjoyed flowers and gardening, reading and doing anything for her children and grandchildren. Joyce and Thom loved taking walks in their neighborhood and greeting the neighborhood dogs. She always brought treats with her for the dogs. She was a generous and caring person who would go the extra mile for anyone.

Joyce is preceded in death by her father Dean Halferty and son-in-law Troy Zars. She is survived by her mother June Halftery, husband Thomas Wibe, seven siblings; June Ann Cook, Danny Halferty, Mark Halferty, Michael Halferty, John Halferty, Jill Halferty and Jeff Halferty, three children; Melissa Zars of Columbia Missouri, Tonya Wibe (Adam Buzecky) of Woodridge Illinois, and Derek Wibe (Carolyn Wibe) of Cedar Rapids Iowa, 5 grandchildren; Ethan Zars of Philadelphia, Benjamin Zars of Kansas City, Jonathon Zars of Columbia Missouri, Lauren Wibe of Cedar Rapids, and Dean Wibe of Cedar Rapids.

Joyce’s infectious smile and gracious attitude will be remembered by all who knew her. Joyce did not want a funeral service but instead a party so that friends and family may gather to remember her. The family will plan such a party for later this year when the weather is better. She asked that in lieu of flowers, people may make donations in her name to Hospice Care at St. Lukes or the Edmond J. Safra Family Lodge at NIH in Bethesda Maryland.