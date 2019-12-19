Joyce J. Nuss

{{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2019)

TRIPOLI — Joyce Joan Nuss, 83, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, following a recent cancer diagnosis.

She was born Sept. 27, 1936, at home in rural Hawkeye, daughter of Robert Sr. and Bertha (Estrem) Weidemann. On Jan. 29, 1955, she married James Nuss at Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death March 10, 2017.

Joyce graduated from Randalia High School in 1954. She worked at O’Brien Sundries, E & L Sundries, the Tripoli Bowling Alley, and The Hub, all in Tripoli. Following Jim’s death, Joyce moved to Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner and remained there until her recent move to Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.

Joyce was a longtime active member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, was involved with the Women’s Circle, and along with her husband, Jim, served as custodians for the church for 17 years. She also served as a volunteer for elections.

Survived by: two children, Terri (Mark) Moeller of Tripoli and Mark (Teresa) Nuss of West Union; four grandchildren, Lisa (Brook) Maher of Waverly, Michael (Anne) Moeller of Grimes and Trey (Allie) Nuss and Reid (MacKenzie) Nuss, both of Dike; eight great-grandchildren, Jameson and Maddon Maher, Jack and Ben Moeller, and Charlie, Coleman, Kerrigan, and Cade Nuss; a brother, Robert (Joan) Weidemann of Hawkeye; two sisters-in-law, Jane Voelker of Ferryville, Wis., and Betty Koenig of Elwood, Neb.; and a brother-in-law, Gene (Jane) Nuss of Hawkeye.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a niece, Wendy Weidemann; sister-in-law, JoAnn Rudlong; and brother-in-law, Wayne Voelker.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, with burial at 2 p.m. Monday at Hawkeye Cemetery in Hawkeye. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials: may be made in Joyce’s name to Grace Lutheran Church or Tripoli Nursing & Rehab, both in Tripoli.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Joyce enjoyed board games, bowling, riding in the golf cart while Jim played, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

