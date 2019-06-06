(1965-2019)
DENVER — Joyce I. Karr, 73, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 14, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond and Irene Brickman Jorgenson. She married Roger A. Karr on May 9, 1965, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Joyce graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963. She had mostly been a homemaker as well as owner and operator of The Rocking Horse. She worked at Hobby Lobby for several years.
She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo where she was active in Bible study for over 30 years.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Angela (Trevor) Holman of Denver; a son, Chad (Holly) Karr of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Samantha) Karr, Melissa Siglin, Ellie Karr and Nicholas Holman; two sisters, Jane Miller of Lampasas, Texas, and Jacqueline “Jackie” Jorgenson of Blair, Neb.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Joan Wolf.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Joyce was very crafty and a very good painter. She enjoyed playing games and could make a game out of everything.
