Joyce Hartman age 85 passed away September 3, 2021 at her home from complications of MDS cancer. She was born in Waterloo, September 6, 1935 the daughter of John and June (Bloom) Campbell. Joyce attended and graduated from Dunkerton Community School. After graduation she attended Iowa State University in Ames. On August 7, 1955 she married Duane “Chick” Hartman at the Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Joyce and Chick made their home in rural Fairbank where she helped with everything on the family farm. Joyce was a detasseling crew leader for 20 years impacting many young people with her work ethic. She was a fabulous seamstress, making many wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and other attire that would pass through her house. 4-H was a passion for Joyce, she was a leader for many years, putting her time at ISU to good work. Joyce was a longtime member of the Iowa Paint Horse Association, joining in 1968. She served as secretary of the Iowa Paint Horse Club as well as taking care of many Futurities. Joyce was a member of the Fairbank Tourist Club later known as the Fairbank Women’s Club and the Fairbank American Legion Auxillary. Joyce loved bowling with her purple bowling ball in the Tuesday night women’s bowling league in Oelwein and later the Wednesday morning league. She remained active up to the last two years with her horses and still mowing the yard. Joyce loved when family came over to visit whether it was a drop in visit or a special occasion. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She is survived by her son, Harlan (Deb) Hartman, two daughters; Barb Boevers and Brenda Salisbury, 10 grandchildren; Lisa (Ryan) Peterson, Andy (Shelia) Boevers, Lee (Ann) Hartman, Sarah (Derek) Lounsbery, Jacob, Jenna and Jared Salisbury, Shon (Beth) Grimm, Matt (Lisa) Grimm and Kara (Josh) Burkhart, 21 great-grandchildren, six great-great- grandchildren, her sister Jan Hinde and a brother-in-law Loren Hartman along with many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Duane “Chick” a son; Dean Hartman, a son-in-law Dan Boevers, two grandsons; Baby Boevers and Bryce Grimm and brothers and sisters-in-law; Janola and Melvin Hesse and Lois and Virgil Hesse.