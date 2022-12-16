Joyce Harriett Paulsen
November 29, 1930-December 12, 2022
Joyce Harriett Paulsen was born November 29, 1930, in South Dakota, the daughter of Bill and Ida (Paulson) Krause. She went to college in LeMars, Iowa where she received her teaching degree. Joyce furthered her education at the University of Northern Iowa. She then taught kindergarten for 35 years. Joyce was united in marriage to Kenneth Paulsen at the EUB Church in Worthington, Minnesota; he preceded her in death on December 14, 2010. She enjoyed mowing grass and taking care of the cemeteries in Dysart with her husband Ken. Joyce was also very active in the Women’s Club.
Joyce passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken and daughter, LaRae Liger. Joyce is survived by two daughters, LeAnn (Troy) Williamson of Winfield, Pennsylvania and Rita (Doug) Albertsen of Elberon, Iowa; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Monday, December 19, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford St, Dysart.
Services: Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:30 am, at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford St, Dysart.
Burial: Dysart Cemetery.
Arrangements: Overton Funeral Home, 707 Clark St, Dysart, Iowa. 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
