Joyce Harriett Paulsen was born November 29, 1930, in South Dakota, the daughter of Bill and Ida (Paulson) Krause. She went to college in LeMars, Iowa where she received her teaching degree. Joyce furthered her education at the University of Northern Iowa. She then taught kindergarten for 35 years. Joyce was united in marriage to Kenneth Paulsen at the EUB Church in Worthington, Minnesota; he preceded her in death on December 14, 2010. She enjoyed mowing grass and taking care of the cemeteries in Dysart with her husband Ken. Joyce was also very active in the Women’s Club.