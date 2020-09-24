Joyce Freshwater, 84, of Waterloo and Rochester, MN, died Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities. She was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Lyle and Viola Loy Walensky. Joyce graduated in 1954 from Barron High School, WI. She married Earl E. Freshwater Feb. 17, 1956, in Waterloo; he died Dec. 4, 2012. Joyce worked in the office at Borden’s Soy Processing in Waterloo, managed Waterloo Airport’s Convair Room, office manager for Lohnes Photography in Waterloo, and then Elle’s Color Portraits in Rochester, retiring in 2005. However, Joyce felt being a mother was her most important job. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and especially traveling in their motorhome across the USA. Survived by her children, Jeff (Tina), Hudson‚ Marty (Liz), Waterloo‚ Kim (Mark) Aarsvold, Polk City‚ Lori Moeller, Waterloo, Rick (Dawn), Rochester; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; sister, Bette Rae Laird, Ocala‚ FL; brothers, Ted (Laurie) Matthys, Chetek‚ WI, Joe (Ingrid) Heinen, Waterloo. Preceded by parents; infant sister, Jesse Nora Stewart; grandson, Greg Freshwater; brother, Russ Matthys. Services 1:00 PM, Friday, Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with visitation for an hour before services. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.