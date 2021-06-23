Sept 12,1944-June 13, 2021

TRIPOLI-Joyce Ellen Hamann was called home to our lord on June 13, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Joyce was born on Sept 12th,1944 in Waukon, Iowa to Don and Helen (McGeough) Schofield. Joyce grew up in Monona and graduated from MFL High School in 1962

Joyce met Mike Hamann in high school and was united in marriage on January 28th, 1963 in Monona, IA. They resided and raised their family in Tripoli, IA.

Joyce’s love for kids led her to own and operate A-Z Preschool for 25 years. She was able to help hundreds of families in the Tripoli area prepare their kids for public school.

Joyce loved cooking, playing games, gathering with friends & family, and watching sports. Some of her favorite times were baking and decorating Christmas cookies with her boys, her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren. She also devoted her time and energy to any family or friend’s needs. Her cooking and conversation brightened any event.