Joyce Elaine Lukes Broshar

July 31, 1931-August 7, 2022

Joyce Broshar passed away on August 7, 2022 in Cedar Falls, IA. Joyce was born at St. Olaf’s Hospital in Austin, MN (not the barn she claimed to be born in) July 31, 1931, daughter of Richard Robert and Helen Beadell Lukes. She attended schools in Austin, MN and New Hampton, IA before graduating from West Waterloo High School in 1949. Joyce then graduated from Iowa State College in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She quickly began putting that degree to work, marrying her high school sweetheart and fellow Cyclone Robert Broshar on June 27, 1953.

After college, Joyce worked at the soil lab at Iowa State while Bob finished his architectural degree. A year later, Joyce was an army wife moving with Bob (reluctantly) to Fort Leonard Wood, MO and then to the Washington DC area. In 1956, Joyce and Bob returned to Waterloo with their first child in tow. They would make Waterloo their home for the next forty years.

During this time they had four more children. While Joyce was busy raising the children, she also was active in the community. She served in the American Association of University Women, PEO-an organization promoting the advancement of women, TTT Society- which provided opportunities for girls to go to summer camps, as well as Junior League.

As Bob’s career led him into leadership of the American Institute of Architects, Joyce was there providing great support. Joyce was the first lady of the AIA when Bob became national president in 1983. She was very involved in organizing Bob’s inauguration, as well as being an ambassador as their architectural meetings took them across the US and to Canada, Peru, Australia, Poland, Mexico, New Zealand and Guatemala.

Upon retirement in 1995, Joyce and Bob moved to Clear Lake, Iowa where their lake home was THE family gathering place for many years until they waved adieu to Iowa winters and moved to Green Valley, AZ in 2014 where they remained until Bob’s passing in 2017. At that time Joyce returned to Iowa to be closer to family.

Throughout her travels and life, Joyce made many life-long friends. Her first priority was always her family. She was a protector and an inspirer. Joyce was active throughout her life, as an avid tennis player, and participating in many exercise classes. She was an adventurous cook, and family and friends were treated to many wonderful meals she prepared (don’t ask about the Blushing Mushrooms, though).

Joyce is survived by her children Scott (Wendy) of Chelsea, MI; Michael (Mary) of Buckingham, IA; Matthew (Diane) of Marshalltown, IA; Patrick (Sherri) of Meridian, ID; and Elizabeth (Robert) Russett of Clive, IA as well as 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Patricia and Ed Hermann. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, brother Dick Lukes Jr. and sister-in-law Jane Lukes.

Following a private service, Joyce’s family will host a reception celebrating her life to be held at Cardinal Construction Company (1246 Martin Road in Waterloo) from noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. There will not be a program; we encourage you to bring and share stories.

The family requests memorials to the Waterloo Center for the Arts in lieu of flowers.

Joyce’s legacy is not in these words, but is in the bonds of love and friendship that family and friends share because they knew Joyce and shared in her life as she shared in theirs. Hers was a life well lived. She will be missed deeply.