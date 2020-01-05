(1952-2020)
EVANSDALE — Joyce Eileen Huse, 67, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Eldon and Grace Hillman Abben. She married William “Bill” Huse on Nov. 27, 1970; he died Feb. 21, 2015.
Joyce was a 1971 graduate of Waterloo East High School.
Survived by: her parents, of Evansdale; a daughter, Emily (Bradley) Smith of Elk Horn; a son, Justin (Nicole) Huse of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Grace (Matthew) Thomsen of Cumberland, Tyler (Sara) Huse of Waterloo, Carson Smith of Elk Horn and Josie Huse of Evansdale; four great-grandchildren, Lucian and Rosaline Thomsen and Liam and Finnlee Huse; two sisters, Judy (Bill) Meinecke of Fairbank and Janet Abben of Evansdale; and a brother, James “Jim” (Connie) Abben of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a great-grandson, Levi Huse.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
