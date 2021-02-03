April 1, 1941-January 31, 2021
Joyce E. Siddens, 79, of Cedar Falls, died January 31 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born April 1, 1941 in Waverly to Virgil Earl and Neva Nellie Fassett Steele. Joyce graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959; received her BA in Teaching from UNI in 1963 and Masters in Business Education from UNI in 1969. She married Robert S. Siddens June 5, 1971 at Jordan’s Grove Baptist Church in Jordan’s Grove; he died September 27, 2018. Joyce taught at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop and Gates Business College before teaching Business Education at Waterloo West and Central High Schools for 35 years retiring in 1999.
Survived by daughters, Kara Siddens, Cedar Falls and Erica Luebbers, Sumner; stepdaughters, Beth Siddens, Covallis‚ OR and JoEllen Siddens, Downers Grove‚ IL; stepsons, Todd Siddens, McKinney‚ TX and Scott Siddens, OR; 14 grandchildren: Sydney, Savannah, Sawyer, Breanne, Cody, Madison, Julian, Alexei, Eliot, Peri, Jeannie, Cameron, Grace, Anna; 13 great grandchildren: Jordan, Kaylie, Becca, Tanner, Dylan, Henry, Genevieve, Layla, Sonia, Mateo, Celeste, Jude, June; brother-in-law, Don Leaman, Iowa City; nieces, Ellen Stidham, Dyer‚ IN and Donna Aubrey, Plano‚ TX. Preceded by parents; husband; and sister, Veral Leaman. Private graveside services took place at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
