Joyce E. Siddens, 79, of Cedar Falls, died January 31 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born April 1, 1941 in Waverly to Virgil Earl and Neva Nellie Fassett Steele. Joyce graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959; received her BA in Teaching from UNI in 1963 and Masters in Business Education from UNI in 1969. She married Robert S. Siddens June 5, 1971 at Jordan’s Grove Baptist Church in Jordan’s Grove; he died September 27, 2018. Joyce taught at East Buchanan High School in Winthrop and Gates Business College before teaching Business Education at Waterloo West and Central High Schools for 35 years retiring in 1999.