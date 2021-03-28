Joyce E. Hufferd

She was born March 14, 1940, in Glidden, Iowa, the daughter of Reginald and Edith Cairens Klass. She graduated from Glidden High School and attended Iowa State and UNI. On August 23, 1959, she was united in marriage to Philip Hufferd in Glidden. He died January 4, 2016. Joyce was a home based seamstress for over 44 years and also taught adult education sewing classes at Hawkeye Tech. She was a member of PEO Chapter KL and the 19th Century Club. She and Phil were able to travel the world, take many day trips, and enjoyed watching and hearing about their grandchildren successes growing up.