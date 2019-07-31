Joyce E. Hudspeth

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Joyce Eileen Hudspeth, 76, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Sam and Elsie (Glessner) Schlotman. In 1963, she married Don Mahoney and they later divorced. She married Kenneth Hudspeth on Dec. 29, 1980, in Waterloo.

She graduated from Denver High School in 1961. Joyce worked as a dental assistant for 15 years before she began her career at John Deere. She worked for John Deere Engine Works for 24 years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Hammond Avenue Brethren Church and sang in their choir. She was also a member of the board for Bennington Township No. 4 Country School.

Survived by: her children, Daren (Kristen) Mahoney, Jeff (Deb) Hudspeth, Joe (Dena) Hudspeth and Jenny (Drew) Byrnes; a sister, Jeannine (Bob) Avery; her grandchildren, Jack (Reilly) Mahoney Kosidowski, Jonathan (Lizzie) Hudspeth, Emily Byrnes, Sara Spaulding, Melissa (John) Tanner and their children Morgan and Luke, and April (Brad) Moore and their child Tyler.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and granddaughter Nicole Hudspeth.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, with burial in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Hammond Avenue Brethren Church.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Joyce enjoyed taking care of her flowers, fishing with Kenny, dancing, traveling, and going out to eat. She also loved spending the winters in Arizona and trips to Wisconsin. Her family will greatly miss her and remember her loving, caring and feisty personality.

