Joyce Delagarpelle Izydore

Joyce Delagardelle Izydore
December 11, 1959-November 2, 2022
RALEIGH, NC-Joyce Izydore, age 62, unexpectedly passed away on the evening of November 2, 2022. She was born on December 11, 1959, to the late Donna Marie and Louis J Delagardelle.
Joyce Izydore graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina as a Claims Specialist for 15 years.
Joyce Izydore is survived by her husband Robert Izydore; her daughters Rachael Looper and Ashley Izydore; her son Robert Izydore; her siblings Jeff and Patty Delagardelle, Gayle and Craig Hartline, Marge Stover, Rhonda and Steve Zoolakis, and Charlie and Linda Delagardelle; her grandchildren Mason and Karson Stokes and William Looper. Joyce Izydore was preceded in death by her parents Donna and Louis Delagardelle and her brother Stanley Delagardelle.
A wake for Joyce Izydore will be held on Thursday November 17th from 6 pm – 8 pm and her funeral will be held Friday November 18th at 10 am, both events being held at Hall-Wynne Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Izydore family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com.
