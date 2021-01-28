Joyce Darlene Wilson was born on May 12, 1932, in Dysart, the daughter of LeRoy and Hilda (Junge) Selk. She grew up and attended school in Dysart. Joyce worked as a telephone operator for the Dysart Telephone Company. She was married to Dwain Cecil Karr. The couple had a son, Rick Dwain (Karr) Wilson. Dwain was killed in an accident in 1951. On May 29, 1953, Joyce was united in marriage to Evan Wilson at the Little Brown Church. She was a member of the Traer United Methodist church where she faithfully served in many ways. Joyce enjoyed hosting weekly coffee gatherings, going to her grandchildren’s events, and bowling. She was a devoted farmwife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who found great joy in spending time with her family and friends. Joyce died at the age of 88 on January 21, 2021, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a brother, Gerald Goodwin; and a sister-in-law, Crystal Aubrey. Joyce is survived by her three children, Rick (Barb) Wilson of Indianola, Rhonda (Dick) Rupert of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Mark (Sandy) Wilson of Traer; a sister, Darlys (Chuck) Finders of Ferguson; eleven grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren with one on the way. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Traer United Methodist Church. The visitation will be for an hour prior to the service. The burial will be in Buckingham Cemetery in Traer.