WATERLOO-Joyce C. Newton, 81, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully on the early morning of Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital.

Following Joyce’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Joyce’s name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com . Hagarty Waychoff Grarup West Ridgeway location is caring for Joyce and the family.

Joyce Corrine Roberts was born on October 17, 1940, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Glenden John and Alice Louretta (Braun). She was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district and graduated from West High School with the class of 1959. Joyce was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth John Newton on May 23, 1959. From this union the couple was blessed with four children: Laura, Scott, Dawn and Kimberly.

Joyce was a very hard working woman who dedicated her working years as the office manager at Roberts Business Essentials for 15 years and then worked at the Black Hawk County Courthouse for over 10 years before retiring in 1999. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and going on daytrips. The thing that Joyce really cherished was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and making a lot of fun memories together. Joyce was an amazing woman who will be truly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Laura (Larry) Sapp, Kimberly (Wayne) Selberg, Dawn (Chris) Sanchez; 9 grandchildren: Daniella, Alexia, Brandon, Nicholas, Stefani (Colton), Courtney (Logan), Jacob (Celeste), Amanda (Bryan) and Britany (Chad); 9 great-grandchildren: Sofia, Ryley, Lydia, Sydni, James, Elijah, Ryker, Maverick and Quinn; one brother: Dennis (Karen) Roberts as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and son Scott Newton.