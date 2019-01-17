Joyce C. Hopp

(1937-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Joyce Corrine Hopp, 81, of Mason City, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.
She was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Cresco, daughter of Albert and Helen (Curtis) Smith. She married Harold Hopp on Aug. 10, 1958, at the Wesley Foundation in Cedar Falls.
She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1955. She attended Luther College for a year before moving to Cedar Falls where she attended Iowa State Teachers College. Joyce was a homemaker while finishing her teaching degree. She then worked for the Mason City schools and later at A.C. Nielson. She volunteered for many organizations over the years and was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Brenda (Doug) Arjes of Kansas City, Mo., Mona (Doug) Follmann of Stanhope and Dana (Wade) Torkelson of Forest City; six grandchildren, Sam (Fiona) Arjes, Michael Arjes and Reese Walley, all of Kansas City, Andrew (Kylie) Follmann of Ankeny, Nicole Follmann of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Ethan Torkelson of Iowa City; two great-grandsons, Huxley Arjes and Quincy Follmann; two sisters, Jean Childers of Pembroke, Mass., and June (Larry) Belz of Cedar Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with inurnment in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City.
Memorials: may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Joyce enjoyed long walks at the Lime Creek Nature Center with good friend Barb Hasfjord. Above all, Joyce loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them to MacNider Art Museum, the public library, parks and attending as many of their activities as possible.
