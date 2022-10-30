May 12, 1934-October 19, 2022
Joyce Ann Siford, 88, of Fort Mojave, Arizona, peacefully passed away on October 19, 2022.
She was born on May 12, 1934, to William and Marie Ryan Reupke in Waterloo, Iowa. She grew up in Waterloo, and graduated from West High School in 1952. She was married in 1954, and as a military spouse, raised her family in multiple locations until settling in San Diego, California. She remarried Norman “Sy” Siford of Omaha, Nebraska, in 1977, subsequently relocating to Fort Mojave.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Helen Delagardelle (Willard), Beverly Bassing (Bing), Gordon Reupke (Janet) and William Reupke.
She is survived by her husband, her three children, Wade Bodecker (Marlea), Jerene Gilliam and Karen Taylor (Jim). She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
