Joyce Ann Siford

She was born on May 12, 1934, to William and Marie Ryan Reupke in Waterloo, Iowa. She grew up in Waterloo, and graduated from West High School in 1952. She was married in 1954, and as a military spouse, raised her family in multiple locations until settling in San Diego, California. She remarried Norman “Sy” Siford of Omaha, Nebraska, in 1977, subsequently relocating to Fort Mojave.