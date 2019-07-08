(1954-2019)
WATERLOO — Joyce Ann Kienast, 64, of Guttenberg, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 6, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
She was born Dec. 29, 1954, in Manchester, daughter of Elmer and Evelyn Geistkemper. On Nov. 5, 1977, she married Brian Kienast in Oelwein.
Joyce graduated from Oelwein High School in 1973 and later received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She was a supply management specialist for John Deere Engine Works in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband, Brian; children, Trapper (Abbi) Kienast, Shelley Carolan and Todd Kienast; five grandchildren, Gracyn and Sean Kienast, Brylee and Brogan Carolan and Marissa Kienast; a sister, Mary Jane Lein; a sister-in-law, Joyce Geistkemper and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Lee and Jim Geistkemper.
Arrangements: are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers and all styles of sympathy, the family requests memorials to go to either the University of Wisconsin–Madison Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research or to Crossing Rivers Hospice in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Joyce was an avid quilter and was a member of several clubs, including Keepsake Quilters, Quilts of Valor & Hospice Quilts. She was also a member of the Cedar Valley Pistol Club and loved spending time on the Mississippi River with her family.
