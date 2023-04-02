Oct. 6, 1933-March 13, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Joyce Alene Campbell, 89, of Cedar Falls died March 13, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 6, 1933 in Columbus Junction to Russell and Dorothy (Knotts) Owens.

Joyce graduated from Ainsworth High School and attended Iowa Wesleyan College. She then began a teaching career that would take her to several Iowa schools.

Joyce was united in marriage to John Campbell on May 29, 1955. After his Army discharge, they moved to Spencer where they lived for over 40 years. Retiring in 2001 to Cedar Falls, she began working as a home health-aid for the Western Home.

Survived by her daughters, Dianne of Cedar Falls, Janet of De Forest, WI, and son, David (Jen) of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Stephanie Scott, Karen (Chris) Fier, Betsy (Brian) Steggeman, Brady Kresser, Cydney (Jacob) Hinz, Jack, Kyle, and Drew Campbell; great-grandchildren, Talie and Evelyn Scott, Isabelle (Cameron) Hatfield, Khailynn, Reese, and Cameron Fier and Gus Steggeman; brother, Darrell Owens; brother-in-law, Keith (Diane) Campbell; sister-in-law, JoAnne Campbell; and brother-in-law, Skip Price as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Russell and Dorothy Owens; brothers, Dean and Marlin Owens; sisters, Wanita Zieglowski, and Meda Fulton; and great-granddaughter, Scarlet Steggeman as well as in-laws, Kenneth and Katherine Campbell, Roger Campbell, Barbara Campbell Price, Della Owens, Ed Zieglowsky, George Fulton and Pat Owens.

Joyce’s memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, April 7 at Orchard Hill Church. Visitation will be 4:30-6:30 PM on Thursday, April 6 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the church. A private committal will be at Fairview Cemetery.

Joyce requested that in lieu of memorials friends and loved ones do a kind deed for someone.