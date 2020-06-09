Joyce A. Maxey

(1956-2020)
WAVERLY — Joyce Ann Maxey, 64, of Waverly, died at home Wednesday, June 3.
She was born May 18, 1956, in Fairfax, Vermont, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Clogstron) Bessette. She married Earl Maxey on June 20, 1994, in Robertsville, Mo. He preceded her in death. She then spent many years with Steve Kazda until his death in 2019. She worked for Pepsi in Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Kwik Star and most recently Goodwill, from which she retired in 2017.
Survivors: two sons; Bryan (Becky Marsh) Maxey of Waverly and Thomas (Jenna Bush) Maxey of Traer; four grandchildren, Kayley, Connor and Jameson Maxey, and Gavin Maxey; a sister, Lois of Missouri; a brother, Louis of Vermont; father and mother-in-law Irvin and Darlys Kazda of Waverly; and two brothers-in-law, Daryl (Sherry) Kazda of Horton and Richard (Deena) Kazda of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two husbands, Earl Maxey and Steve Kazda; and her stepfather, Leon.
Services: A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Social distancing is required, and a face mask is requested to be worn. There will not be a formal service or burial at this time.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Steve and Joyce were market masters for the Waverly Farmers Market and sold goods in surrounding town markets. Joyce loved the outdoors, especially bird watching. She loved the time she was able to spend with her four grandchildren; Kayley, Connor, Jameson and Gavin.
