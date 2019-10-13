{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Buehner

Joyce A. Buehner

 Nancy Newhoff

(1949-2019)

WATERLOO — Joyce A. Buehner, 70, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 10, as the result of an auto accident.

She was born July 22, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Joseph and Evelyn Spore Buehner. Joyce was employed with Harmony House, Cedar Falls Lutheran Home, APAC and Exceptional Persons Inc., retiring in 2010.

Survivors: two sons, Robert (Karen) Walker of Cedar Falls and Joseph (Karla) Walker of Evansdale; a daughter, Tina (Dave) Schmit of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Cameron Walker, Hannah Smith, Morgan Smith, Tristan Walker, Avery Schmit and Kolton Schmit; a sister, Janice (Tom) Hofstadter of Herriman, Utah; and her beloved dog, Jersie.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters, Barbara Loftus, Carol Coleman and Linda Mills; and two brothers, Joseph and Michael Buehner.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a time of sharing at 3 p.m.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments