Joyce A. Adams

Joyce Ann Luella Laube was born May 22, 1939, in Waverly, Iowa, to Robert and Frieda (Garbes) Laube. She married Paul Litterer on September 19, 1958, in Clarksville, IA, and then married Larry Adams on June 14, 1980, in Davenport, Iowa. She held eclectic jobs such as telephone operator and entertainment director in the hotel business. She was employed by Deere and Company as a secretary in the engineering department for 25 years, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed reading, entertaining, playing cards, and doting on her grandchildren. Her laughter, smile, and fun sense of humor will be missed by many.