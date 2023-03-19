Joy Johnson

October 1, 1955-March 15, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Joy Johnson, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at home from natural causes.

She was born October 1, 1955, in Alta, the daughter of Ronald and Edna (Lindquist) Meyer. She was the youngest of her siblings and spent her childhood working alongside her three brothers on their family farm. Joy graduated from Alta High School with the class of 1973.

She went on to receive a secretarial degree from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Joy became the building secretary for Prairie Lakes Area Education Agency from 1989 - 2011. She married Cal Johnson on March 13, 1993.

Her 23 years in Storm Lake were filled with beach days, entertaining alongside Cal at their home, making a batch of scotcharoos, or enjoying a cold beer. She could always be found in the football stands, the baseball bleachers, or the finish line of a track meet rooting on her two sons. She was their biggest cheerleader.

In 2011, Joy moved to Cedar Falls. She was the secretary at Holmes Jr. High School from 2011-2014. She then worked as an administrative assistant for Dolly's Transport until retiring in 2021.

In her free time, Joy enjoyed a coveted 2-beer lunch at Southtown, lounging poolside, attending UNI basketball games, and a relaxing pizza night. She loved to knit, tend to her vast amount of plants, and vacation with friends.

When she was not with friends, Joy was with her family. She took her grandma role seriously by immensely spoiling all 10 of her grandchildren. She cherished her weekly grandma days with the “littles”, as well as Chinese checkers and board games with the “bigs”.

Joy was the epitome of her name. She had the best smile and the most contagious laugh that would make anyone's day better. Joy loved fiercely and was a friend to everyone.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Nick (Cali) Sorbe and Adam (Katie) Sorbe, both of Cedar Falls; stepdaughter, Jodie (Phil) Lee of Des Moines; ten grandchildren, Tyson, Chase, Sydni, Sierra, Hudson, Brooke, Hannah, Bennett, Alyssa, and Mason; two brothers, Tom Meyer of Johnston and Lee (Becky) Meyer of Alta; and a sister-in-law, Jeanine Meyer of Alta.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cal; and her brother, Jerry Meyer.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Locke at Park Tower (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701)

Graveside Services: 11:00am on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Elk Cemetery in Alta.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

