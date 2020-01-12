Joy J. Busse

(1939-2020)
WAVERLY — Joy JoAnn Busse, 80, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born April 13, 1939, in Tripoli, daughter of Clifford and Phyllis (Hanker) Eichmann. On April 13, 1958, she married Larry Busse at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli.
Joy graduated from Tripoli High School in 1957. She worked as a secretary for Rath Packing Co., Waterloo, Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Krobin Trucking in Waterloo, and as office manager for Larry Busse CPA in Cedar Falls and Waverly. She retired in 2008.
Joy was a former member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli and a current member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survivors: her husband; four children, Pamela Peters of North Liberty, Kent (Paula) Busse of Long Beach, Calif., Patricia Busse of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Perry (Mary Jo) Busse of Rochester Hills, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Eric Peters, Brett Busse, Sydney Busse, Daniel Greer, Samantha (Troy) Schneider, Sarah May Greer, Alexis Benavides, Michael (Ginny) Busse, and Brooke Busse; and two great-grandchildren, Ariston and Eleanor Schneider.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with burial at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Joy’s greatest enjoyment in life was time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also liked collecting things.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.