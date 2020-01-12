Joy J. Busse

(1939-2020)

WAVERLY — Joy JoAnn Busse, 80, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

She was born April 13, 1939, in Tripoli, daughter of Clifford and Phyllis (Hanker) Eichmann. On April 13, 1958, she married Larry Busse at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli.

Joy graduated from Tripoli High School in 1957. She worked as a secretary for Rath Packing Co., Waterloo, Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Krobin Trucking in Waterloo, and as office manager for Larry Busse CPA in Cedar Falls and Waverly. She retired in 2008.

Joy was a former member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Church (Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli and a current member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Survivors: her husband; four children, Pamela Peters of North Liberty, Kent (Paula) Busse of Long Beach, Calif., Patricia Busse of Yorba Linda, Calif., and Perry (Mary Jo) Busse of Rochester Hills, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Eric Peters, Brett Busse, Sydney Busse, Daniel Greer, Samantha (Troy) Schneider, Sarah May Greer, Alexis Benavides, Michael (Ginny) Busse, and Brooke Busse; and two great-grandchildren, Ariston and Eleanor Schneider.