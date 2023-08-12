February 7, 1934—August 6, 2023

MARION—Joy (Critchett) Schacht, 89, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 6, 2023 in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Joy was born on February 7, 1934, in Carroll, the daughter of George and Gretchen (Joy) Critchett. Joy was raised and educated in Perry. After attending Grinnell College, she graduated from Drake University in Journalism and English in 1959.

Survivors include her husband, Cal Schacht of Marion; her three children, Jennifer (Don) Finn of Polk City, James (Kristen) Schacht of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and David (David Dunleavy) Schacht of Bonnieux, France; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Brian) Schultz, Matt (Bianca) Finn, Dylan Schacht, Myles (Haley) Finn, Hannah (Nick) Frasher, and Tristan Schacht; and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gretchen Critchett; her daughter, Kirsten Schacht; and grandparents, Ralph and Jeanette Joy.For condolences and gifts in memory of, please visit: https://everloved.com/life-of/joy-schacht/.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M., on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Marion, Iowa.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Marion, Iowa.

Inurnment: At a later date.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, is assisting the family.