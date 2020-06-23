Joy Buchan

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joy passed away from Covid-19 in Minneapolis, where she moved in 2016 to be near her daughter Lesley Buchan. Joy was a longtime art teacher at West High School, Waterloo, and she enjoyed being taught by Advanced Art students. Joy retired in 1988. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Leslie A. Buchan and son, Tim Buchan.