Joy Buchan
Joy Buchan

Joy Buchan

Joy Buchan

(1927-2020)

Joy passed away from Covid-19 in Minneapolis, where she moved in 2016 to be near her daughter Lesley Buchan. Joy was a longtime art teacher at West High School, Waterloo, and she enjoyed being taught by Advanced Art students. Joy retired in 1988. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Leslie A. Buchan and son, Tim Buchan.

