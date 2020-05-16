Joy A. Sanger
(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS—Joy A. Sanger, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 12, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born April 17, 1932, Reelsville, Ind., daughter of Thomas and Ermal (Boyd) Mathews. Joy graduated from high school in Reelsville, Ind. She married Thomas Sanger on Sept. 1, 1962, in Phoenix, Ariz.; he died Dec. 21, 2001.

Joy and Thomas co-owned an accounting firm where she worked as a secretary for 30 years until retiring in 2001.

Survivors: two daughters, Julie (Tom) Schrandt of Adel and Diane (Ray) Ronan of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Jaime Schrandt of Adel, Cody (Taylor) Ronan of Cedar Falls, and Courtney Ronan of Cedar Falls; a great-grandson, Levi Thomas Ronan; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Egloff of Brazil, Indiana.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Thomas; two sisters, Joan Egloff and Marilyn Cobb; and a brother, William Mathews.

Services: A private family graveside service was held; burial in Waterloo Cemetery.

Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Joy enjoyed playing cards and other games, especially BINGO. She loved spending time with friends and family.

