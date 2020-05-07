Joy A. Johnson
Joy A. Johnson

(1949-2020)

WATERLOO -- Joy Ann Johnson, 70, died Wednesday, May 6, of respiratory failure.

She was born Aug. 19, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Cecil and Darlene Wyatt. Joy graduated from Waterloo East High School and worked various retail jobs, including Mays Drug and Target.

Survivors: a daughter, Aaron (Joseph); two granddaughters, Isabelle and Addison; and a sister, Bonnie (Gary Lee) Thurm.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother.

Services: A private celebration of life to be held at a later date.

She was a huge history buff and a natural born artist, even spending some time operating her own art and craft business.

