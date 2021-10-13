April 8, 1991-October 9, 2021

DENVER-Joshua Robert Lemert, 30 of Denver, Iowa, passed away on October 9, 2021, at his home.

Josh was born on April 8, 1991, in St. Charles, Missouri, the son of Gary and Lynne (Kringlen) Lemert. He attended school in Denver and graduated from Denver High School in 2009. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemistry with cum laude honors from Wartburg College in 2013. He served in the United States Navy from 2014-2016. He was currently a student at Des Moines University in Osteopathic Medicine. Josh had several articles published in scientific medical journals.

While in high school, Josh worked for Dunleavy Dairy and the Bartels Lutheran Home. While attending Wartburg, he worked in the E.R. at the Waverly Health Center. He recently had worked at Sommerfelt Flooring during his time away from medical school.

Josh found a passion for wrestling at an early age and loved to practice whenever he could. Josh could often be found watching college football or college wrestling with his dad. Josh enjoyed being outside and loved to hunt. He was an avid gym-goer and loved to lift weights. He was passionate about watching movies and particularly enjoyed comedies, war, and horror films.

Josh is survived by his parents, Gary and Lynne Lemert of Denver; his sister, Lauren (Nate) Erwin and their son, Hayden of Ankeny; his paternal grandmother, Marlene Lemert of Carrington, North Dakota; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hank and Cathryn Kringlen; his paternal grandfather, Frank Lemert; his uncles: Larry Kringlen, Steve Kringlen, and Mike Kringlen; and his aunt Sue Brickman.

Josh will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, and he will forever be in our hearts.

There will be a Celebration of Josh’s life from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Denver American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Josh may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or to the donor’s choice in Josh’s memory.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379