Joshua R. Buchholz

(1996-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Joshua Robert Buchholz, 23, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, due to complications of a liver transplant.
He was born Aug. 31, 1996, in Storm Lake to Paula and Mike Buchholz. Josh was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome at birth.
Josh graduated from Aplington-Parkersburg in 2015. He moved to Lincoln, Neb., to work for two years before coming back to Iowa. Josh’s work life consisted of caring for others who had mental illness. While working Josh was going to school studying for a liberal arts degree at Hawkeye Community College with plans to get involved in the radio/music industry.
Survived by: his mother; his brother, Peyton; and other family members and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his father; both sets of grandparents.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special time for sharing memories and thoughts. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Josh’s disease caused health complications in his life. Through it all, Josh was a happy, fun-loving kid. Music was his passion. He loved attending concerts. He also loved spending time and making memories with his family. Josh was a proud, gay man and an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.