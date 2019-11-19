Joshua R. Buchholz

{{featured_button_text}}
PARKERSBURG — Joshua Robert Buchholz, 23, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 14, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, due to complications of a liver transplant.

He was born Aug. 31, 1996, in Storm Lake to Paula and Mike Buchholz. Josh was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome at birth.

Josh graduated from Aplington-Parkersburg in 2015. He moved to Lincoln, Neb., to work for two years before coming back to Iowa. Josh’s work life consisted of caring for others who had mental illness. While working Josh was going to school studying for a liberal arts degree at Hawkeye Community College with plans to get involved in the radio/music industry.

Survived by: his mother; his brother, Peyton; and other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by: his father; both sets of grandparents.

Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home. At 6:30 p.m., there will be a special time for sharing memories and thoughts. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Josh’s disease caused health complications in his life. Through it all, Josh was a happy, fun-loving kid. Music was his passion. He loved attending concerts. He also loved spending time and making memories with his family. Josh was a proud, gay man and an avid supporter of the LGBTQ community.

