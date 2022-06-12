April 4, 1985-June 8, 2022

ALLISON–Joshua Nicholas Brown, 37, of Allison, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 4, 1985, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of James (Jim) and Kim (Klosterman) Brown. He graduated from Dike-New Hartford High School in 2003. He most recently worked at the Allison Variety & Hardware Store.

He is survived by his mom, Kim Klosterman of Cedar Falls; father, Jim Brown of Cedar Falls; sister, Samantha (Austin) Collins and their children Piper & Braxton Collins of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Roger Brown of Waterloo and Travis (Tawny) Brown and their children, Leo & Rowyn Brown of Waukesha, WI; his maternal grandmother, Joyce Klosterman-Brennan of Cedar Rapids, and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roger and Betty Brown, his maternal grandfather, Richard (Dick) Klosterman and his uncle, Kurt Klosterman.

Josh will always be remembered for his big smile, kindness, and positive outlook no matter what life brought him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.