Joshua A. Vandenburg

JESUP-Joshua A. Vandenburg, 41, of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center, Des Moines, IA.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. - Thursday, February 10, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, with burial at the Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 9th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Thursday, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the church and to the family for a scholarship fund established in Josh's name. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com

Joshua Allan Vandenburg was born February 26, 1980, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Michael Ray Vandenburg and Leslee Jane (Beck) Vandenburg. Josh attended Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi, IA, where he participated in football, track, and choir; and graduated with the class of 1999. On March 16, 2002, he was united in marriage to Kristine Ann Priebe at The Wedding Chapel in Elizabeth, IL. They made their home in Hazelton, IA, for a short time, where Josh was a volunteer firefighter and a certified EMT-B. They eventually moved to Jesup, to raise their children. Josh loved being with his family; spending time on the Mississippi River at the family cabin; driving his boat; and being an archery coach. He also had a talent for cooking and forging knives. His favorite sports teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and the San Francisco 49ers.

Josh had a gift to “figure things out,” which lead him to becoming a self-taught network engineer. He worked at Independence Light and Power as the Telcom Manager and he started two of his own businesses, Vandenburg Network Services and VBurg Custom Knives. His hardworking nature and charismatic attitude lead him to form many friendships. He loved what he did and who he was able to share it with.

Josh is survived by his loving wife, Kristi Vandenburg of Jesup, IA; one daughter, Briana Vandenburg of Independence, IA; one son, Kristopher Vandenburg of Jesup, IA; his father and mother, Michael & Leslee Vandenburg of Manchester, IA; one brother, Jason (Amber) Vandenburg of Jesup, IA; two sisters, Celina (Robert) Johnson of Jay, OK, Shannon (Daniel) Walderbach of Des Moines, IA; paternal grandfather, Gerald Vandenburg of Cedar Rapids, IA. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mary Barker of Dyersville, IA; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Priebe of Luxenburg, IA, Mark (Amanda) Priebe, Jr. of Guttenberg, IA; and one sister-in-law. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles; and his beloved dog Ava.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward Kenneth Beck and Elsie Pearl (Miron) Beck; and his paternal grandma Betty Alice Vandenburg.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements.