Try 1 month for 99¢
Josetta Kibbee

Josetta 'Jo' Kibbee

(1946-2018)

RAYMOND —- Josetta Rose “Jo” Kibbee, 71, of Raymond and formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home on Friday, Nov. 30.

She was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Waterloo, daughter of LeRoy and LaVonne “Bonnie” (Wheelock) Fowlkes. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1964. Jo married Larry Dean Kibbee on July 31, 1964, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Jo was a homemaker.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Randy D. (Ferresa) Kibbee of Mason City; a daughter, Denna (Craig) Cornwell of Waverly; four grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Kibbee, Camie Jo (Zach) Thornblade, Michael (Jordan) Cornwell and Madison Cornwell; a great-grandson, Rylon D. Kibbee; two sisters, Sherry (Nole) Trustin of Parkersburg and Cindy (Robert) South of Mountain Home, Ark.; and a brother, Jim (Cheryl) Fowlkes of Twin Cities, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: Family directed celebration of life open house will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at the Airline Community Room, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

She enjoyed camping, canoeing and especially loved spending time with her family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Josetta 'Jo' Kibbee
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments