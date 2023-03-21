January 2, 1931- March 18, 2023

WATERLOO-Josephine Mary Flick, 92, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 18 at New Aldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

She was born Jan. 2, 1931 on the family farm in Chickasaw County, daughter of Nicholas William and Mary Elizabeth Ruhoff Gebel. She married Joseph M. Flick on May 20, 1952 in New Hampton. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1998.

Josephine enjoyed keeping busy with puzzles and taking walks. She had a passion for her many fur-babies whom she loved. The most important blessing she had was that of her family and the love she had for them all.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Darwin) Bentley of Waterloo; her son, David (Shirley) Flick of Algona, Iowa; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband, and her sister, Margaret Schwickerath.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website at: https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials: directed to the family.

