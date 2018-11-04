Try 1 month for 99¢
Josephine M. Rochford

Josephine Rochford

SUMNER — Josephine Marie Rochford, of Sumner, died Thursday, Nov. 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, after a brief illness.

She was born Jan. 21, 1926, in Oelwein, daughter of Carl and Mabel (Stunes) Exman. On Aug. 16, 1945, she married James Rochford at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in 2005.

She graduated from Fayette High School. Josephine worked at Amoco in Oelwein, Center Valley and Sumner Egg Packing. She along with her husband, Jim, farmed east of Sumner for many years. Josephine was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner, where she was active in the Ladies Guild, sang in the church choir, led the Rosary and served on lunch committees.

Survived by: eight sons and one son-in-law, John of Galesburg of Illinois, Patrick (Debra) of Hawkeye, William (Rhonda) of Sumner, James (Phyllis) of Rock, Kan., Mark (Lori) of Central City, Thomas (Kathleen) of Fredericksburg, Daniel (Connie) of Westgate, Joseph (Pamela) of Sumner, and Gary Molid of Manito, Ill.; three daughters, Jean Kacick of Marion, Mary (Timm) Berg of South Elgin, Ill., and Nina (Duane) Schellhorn of Fredericksburg; 41 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Timothy, who died in infancy; a daughter, Cecelia; two grandsons, William John Bolte and David Joseph Rochford; three great-grandchildren, Grant Schellhorn, Eva Marie Rochford and John Paul Smitley; two brothers, Norbert and Jerry Exman; and four sisters, Elizabeth Lewton, Dorothy Anderson, Lois Anderson and Charlotte Hillman.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery (Pinhook), rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 4, at the church, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary and 7:30 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation continues for an hour before services Monday at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be made in Josephine’s name to St. Bridget’s Pinhook.

Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

She enjoyed dancing, playing cards (was a member of the library card club and hospital auxiliary card club), traveling, and reading. Josephine had an unwavering faith and a great love and admiration for her family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Josephine M. Rochford (1926-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments