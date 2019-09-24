Josephine M. Finn

(1921-2019)
WATERLOO — Josephine Marie Finn, 98, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 22, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
She was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Hills, daughter of Ethel Payne Smith and Josef Vrana. She married Harold Joseph Finn on May 25, 1942, in St. John Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died April 29, 1993.
Josephine was a mother and homemaker.
Survived by: two daughters, Carol Wilberding of Waterloo and Mary (Dave) Modica of Las Vegas; three sons, Patrick (Kathleen) of Mountain Home, Ark., Stephen (Dawn) of Pelican Rapids, Minn., and Michael of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Dianne Marie Holm; a great-granddaughter, Maggie Mae Wilberding; five brothers, Don Smith, John Smith, Grant Smith, William Smith and Joseph Davis; and two sisters, Gertrude Waverin and Olive Beard.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Philomena Chapel, 17181 190th St., Waverly, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary.
