(1962—2020)

Josephine “Josie” Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1962 in Attala County, Mississippi, the eldest child of Hurbert Nicholas Sr. and Martha Roby-Mabry. At an early age, her family moved to Waterloo, Iowa where she was primarily raised. She attended Waterloo Public Schools, graduating from Waterloo West High School in June of 1980. She later attended Tampa College and Upper Iowa University, earning a certification in Human Services. Josephine accepted Christ at an early age and maintained a personal relationship with God.

Josephine departed this life to life eternal while in the hands of her son and surrounded by loving family members at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After many years of medical issues, she fought until the very last moment and transitioned to now be at peace.

Her memory is now present in her children, Jermaine Martez Johnson of Baltimore, Maryland and Jamarus Martell Johnson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and her grandchildren, Chalynn Love, Jamarion, Asia’nia, Trinity, Jamaree and Jermiah.