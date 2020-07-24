(1962—2020)
Josephine “Josie” Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1962 in Attala County, Mississippi, the eldest child of Hurbert Nicholas Sr. and Martha Roby-Mabry. At an early age, her family moved to Waterloo, Iowa where she was primarily raised. She attended Waterloo Public Schools, graduating from Waterloo West High School in June of 1980. She later attended Tampa College and Upper Iowa University, earning a certification in Human Services. Josephine accepted Christ at an early age and maintained a personal relationship with God.
Josephine departed this life to life eternal while in the hands of her son and surrounded by loving family members at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After many years of medical issues, she fought until the very last moment and transitioned to now be at peace.
Her memory is now present in her children, Jermaine Martez Johnson of Baltimore, Maryland and Jamarus Martell Johnson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and her grandchildren, Chalynn Love, Jamarion, Asia’nia, Trinity, Jamaree and Jermiah.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Barbra Ann “Bobbie,” Hurbert Jr. “Rome,” Jerry (Andrea), Arthur (Camille), Kelly (Carrie), Marcus, Marcia, Markiea, Nagesha, DeMario (Jennifer), Brittany, Melissa, Melody and Nicole; along with a host of family including aunts: Gladis, Mary, Elnora, Purline and Vanisa; uncles: Eugene and Frank; and a countless number of nieces, nephews and cousins, along with her honorary mother, Ms. Fanci Harrington.
Preceded in death by her grandmother, Linnie McAtee; her parents, Hurbert Sr. and Martha; her brother, Terry Ray; sons, Leslie L. III and Jermey Terell; one grandson, Jamarus Martell Jr.; and aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend Yolanda Harris.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 324 Butler Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa 50703 where they will receive friends.
Services will be noon Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Impact Church, 715 East 4th St., under the auspices of Heartland Vineyard. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Friday from 5-7 pm and on Saturday 1 hour prior to service time. Due to Covid 19—masks are required, for everyone.
