(1937-2020)

WATERLOO — Josephine G. Wise, 83, of Waterloo, died April 24.

She was born July 18, 1937, daughter of Thornton “Jack” Gary and Georgia Mabry Gary. Josephine attended Sallis High School in Sallis, Miss. She married Herman Wise Sr. in Waterloo; they were later divorced.

She worked at John Deere in Waterloo and as a cook for St. Mary’s Villa, where she retired.

Survivors: her children, Stanley (Wanda) Wise, Herman Wise Jr., Elliot (Shante) Wise, Rhounda Wise and Tracy Wise, all of Waterloo; two sisters, Laura Scott of Waterloo, and Minnie Gary of Des Moines; and a brother, James Gary of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Bobbie Barnes; three brothers, Thornton “Dick” Gary Jr., Silas Gary and John Gary; two daughters, Rebecca Cleppe Wise and Diane Wise; a grandson; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Services: noon Monday at Union Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church today from 4 to 6 p.m. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family at 1107 Logan Ave., Waterloo

Josephine’s life was filled with joyful and happy moments that will be cherished by her children forever.

