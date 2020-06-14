× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1934-2020)

WATERLOO -- Josephine D. “Josie” Boykin, 86, died June 10.

She was born March 9, 1934, in Iowa City, daughter of Leroy and Mary D. Burkett Wright. She was a registered nurse at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. She also was a member of Payne AME Church.

Survivors: a daughter, Kathy Hughes of Chicago, Ill.; a sister, Barbara Adams of Evansdale; a brother-in-law, Marvin T. Ellis of Waterloo; a grandson, Jamal Brown of Chicago, Ill.; and a nephew, Dr. Russell (Mary) Adams of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Jackie Ellis; and a nephew, Michael Adams.

Visitation: Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Please observe social distancing and wear masks while attending (mandatory).

Memorials: to Barbara Adams at 300 Brennen Blvd, Evansdale, IA, 50707.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Boykin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.