(1934-2020)
WATERLOO -- Josephine D. “Josie” Boykin, 86, died June 10.
She was born March 9, 1934, in Iowa City, daughter of Leroy and Mary D. Burkett Wright. She was a registered nurse at Hines VA Hospital in Chicago. She also was a member of Payne AME Church.
Survivors: a daughter, Kathy Hughes of Chicago, Ill.; a sister, Barbara Adams of Evansdale; a brother-in-law, Marvin T. Ellis of Waterloo; a grandson, Jamal Brown of Chicago, Ill.; and a nephew, Dr. Russell (Mary) Adams of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Jackie Ellis; and a nephew, Michael Adams.
Visitation: Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Please observe social distancing and wear masks while attending (mandatory).
Memorials: to Barbara Adams at 300 Brennen Blvd, Evansdale, IA, 50707.
