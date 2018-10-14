TRAER — Josephine Ann Augello, 80, of Traer, died Oct. 7 at home of natural causes.
She was born May 6, 1938, in Rodman, daughter of Elmer and Nellie Ruth Downs Gustafson.
Josephine was a retired widower. She previously worked at Meskwaki Bingo and Casino Hall as a poker dealer; Sunrise Hill Care & Rehab Center in Traer in housekeeping and worked seasonally as a corn sorter at Pioneer Hybrid in Toledo.
Survived by: a daughter, Machelle Lynne Johnson of Traer; two sons, Randy and Frank Vogt of Waterloo; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, James Wendell, Harold Lewis and Elmer Leroy Gustafson; and three sisters, Margaret Baird, Lucille Jorgenson and Frances Wilber.
Memorial services: will be held at a later date. Mrs. Augello’s body was cremated. Overton Funeral Home in Traer was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials and condolences: may be directed to the family at 400 S. Cherry St., Tama 50675.
