Try 1 month for 99¢
Josephine Ann Augello

Josephine Augello

TRAER — Josephine Ann Augello, 80, of Traer, died Oct. 7 at home of natural causes.

She was born May 6, 1938, in Rodman, daughter of Elmer and Nellie Ruth Downs Gustafson.

Josephine was a retired widower. She previously worked at Meskwaki Bingo and Casino Hall as a poker dealer; Sunrise Hill Care & Rehab Center in Traer in housekeeping and worked seasonally as a corn sorter at Pioneer Hybrid in Toledo.

Survived by: a daughter, Machelle Lynne Johnson of Traer; two sons, Randy and Frank Vogt of Waterloo; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: three brothers, James Wendell, Harold Lewis and Elmer Leroy Gustafson; and three sisters, Margaret Baird, Lucille Jorgenson and Frances Wilber.

Memorial services: will be held at a later date. Mrs. Augello’s body was cremated. Overton Funeral Home in Traer was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials and condolences: may be directed to the family at 400 S. Cherry St., Tama 50675.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Josephine Ann Augello (1938-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments