Joseph W. Turner

(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS - Joseph William Turner, 72, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Tuesday, May 5.
He was born March 20, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Donald R. and LaVonne M. (Averill) Turner. Joe married Patricia M. Krebsbach on March 5, 1971, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lamont. He was a 1966 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Joe served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Joe owned Suds, Sharkey's, Panther Lounge and the Blue Moon Café at various times over the past 38 years.
He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the North Shore Boat Club.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Zachary (Jessica) Turner of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Erica Turner of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Isaac, Josephine, Carly and Alayna; a brother, Jeff (Diane) Turner of Decorah; and a sister, Cindy (Joe) Moody of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and three brothers, Tom, Robert and Donald Jr.
Services: Services will be private. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Sister Water Project, c/o The Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, IA 52001-1311, www.osfdbq.org.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
