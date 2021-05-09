August 28, 1943-April 29, 2021

NEW HARTFORD-Joseph V. Hammar, 77, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

He was born August 28, 1943, in Waverly, IA, the son of Walton and Anne Barry Hammar. Joe was a 1961 graduate of Parkersburg High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He married Nancy Probert July 30, 1966 in Parkersburg. He worked in maintenance at John Deere.

Survived by: his wife of New Hartford; son Brian Hammar of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Angie Gard, Grovetown, GA; four grandchildren, Lisa (Cody) Bucheit, Erika (Michael) Grobin, and Quentin and Killian Gard; three great grandchildren, Nova and Aurora Grobin, and Finley Gard; brother, Bill Hammar of Parkersburg; and special friends, Larry and Joyce Probert. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim.

Celebration of Joe’s Life will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Beaver Creek Bar and Grill in New Hartford. Memorials contributions directed to the family to be determined at a later date.

Joe loved camping, fishing (making his own fly lures), traveling, golfing, woodworking and strained glass, and trail horse riding. He was able to take the Honor Flight with his son September 10, 2019. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.