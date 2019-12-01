Joseph Sutula

(1931-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Joseph M. Sutula, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Nov. 23 at Stanard Center of Western Home Communities.
He was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Memphis, Tenn., to Joseph M. and Grace Strong Sutula. He married Joan G. Luttrell on Oct. 29, 1960, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo; she died Sept. 16, 2017.
Joseph graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1949. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from UNI in 1984. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1957. He was an engineering technologist at Viking Pump, retiring in 1997 after 34 years.
He was a member of Cedar Falls First Presbyterian Church, Aplington AMVETS and the Cedar Falls AMVETS.
Survived by: three daughters, Deb White and Cindi (Dale) Hendrickson‚ both of Cedar Falls, and Gigi Theobald of Aplington; a son, Jon (Kathy) Sutula of Omaha‚ Neb.; eight grandchildren, Jen Snyder, Maggie Hume, Jill Hansen, Carrie Wilkinson, Kaily Stanley, Joe Brokaw, Maddie Sutula and Jamie Sutula; and eight great-grandchildren, Caleb Snyder, Dakota Hume, Will Snyder, Asher Wilkinson, Elliott Wilkinson, Kamrie Brokaw, Cohen Stanley and Hillary Brokaw.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and wife, Joan.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, with visitation for an hour before services. Inurnment will be at Waterloo Cemetery with military honors. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing, reading and working in his yard. He was good with his hands and could fix anything around the house. He loved to draw and paint. Joe loved to travel with his beloved wife. He will be missed by all who knew him.
