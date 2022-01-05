Joseph “Rusty” Akin Rayzor Jr.

Rusty grew up on the water and upon graduating from Texas State University he co-owned Inland Divers, offering scuba lessons throughout the Caribbean. It was on one of those trips that he met the love of his life, Karen. With the birth of their two children, Rusty’s career transitioned to sales and marketing for Busch Entertainment. He ended his career as a Department of Defense civil servant. In retirement, Rusty took up sailing, helming sailboats in the Caribbean and Croatia. His passions included building homes for Habitat for Humanity and restoring antique trucks. Mostly, he was a devoted grandfather, offering his granddaughters his patience and wisdom.