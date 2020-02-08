Joseph R. White

(1928-2020)

IOWA FALLS -- Joseph Raymond White, 92, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 2, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.

He was born on a farm near Nemaha, Iowa on Jan. 1, 1928, to Daniel C. and Anna F (Holladay) White. He married Doris L. E. Hanover in Nemaha on June 18, 1950. She preceded him in death.

Joe graduated from Nemaha High School in 1946, and farmed for five years after high school. He attended Iowa State University from 1952-1956, and received his BS and MS degrees from there. He taught vocational agriculture at Ventura for one year, then taught in the Iowa Falls High School for 15 years, where he was fondly referred to as “Papa Joe” by his ag students. He then taught at Ellsworth Community College for 18 years, retiring in 1990.

Joe chaired numerous local, state, and regional committees, and received several awards and honors from educational organizations. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, and served on the Ellsworth College board of trustees for 18 years.

Survived by: his children, Chris of Clear Lake, Don of Houston, Texas, and Kevin (Jane Tidball) of Lakewood, Colo.; and a grandson Daniel White of Fort Worth, Texas.